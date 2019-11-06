Strong cold front takes aim on the state

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it’s a dry start to our Wednesday, but don’t let that fool you. Grab the umbrella on the way out the door this morning because rain is a safe bet this evening across southern Kansas, and it will spread north and west tonight. Before the precipitation comes to a stop on Thursday morning, it may end as a light wintry mix.

After warming into the middle 60s this afternoon, we fall into the lower 30s tonight. Thursday will be roughly 20 degrees colder than today, but when you factor in the strong and gusty north breeze, wind chills will be in the teens and 20s during the morning and 30s in the afternoon.

After a frigid Friday morning, sunshine takes us into the 50s during the afternoon. We’re even warmer on Saturday, some spots will get close to 70 degrees, before a second batch of cold air arrives on Sunday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Increasing clouds, chance of rain late. Wind: S/NE 5-15. High: 65.

Tonight: Occasional light rain, then a light wintry mix. Wind: NE 20-30g. Low: 33.

Tomorrow: Clearing, breezy, and much colder. Wind: NE 15-25g. High: 45.

Tomorrow Night: Clear and cold. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 24.

Fri: High: 54. Low: 36. Sunny.

Sat: High: 70. Low: 44. Sunny and unseasonably warm.

Sun: High: 47. Low: 23. Windy with steady/falling temps.

Mon: High: 38. Low: 17. Partly cloudy, windy, and cold with flurries.

Tue: High: 42. Low: 24. Mostly sunny and chilly.