Strong storms impact Kansas Friday night

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that storms will be moving through Kansas with potential highs winds and some heavy rainfall. Some severe weather is expected, but not on a widespread scale. The best chances will be across western and northern Kansas into early Saturday.

Temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s Saturday morning and highs should reach into the mid 90s. A weak front in the area could spark off a few more thunderstorms later Saturday evening, but those will remain isolated and mainly non-severe.

Sunday looks windy and hot across the state. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s with south winds gusting to 35 mph.

Next week doesn't offer up much hope for rain, but a storm or two isn't out of the question Monday evening and again Wednesday evening.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Increasing clouds; isolated storm chance late. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. Low: 73.

Tomorrow: Decreasing clouds; breezy. Wind: SW/S 15-25; gusty. High: 97.

Tomorrow Night: Slight chance for a few storms; partly cloudy. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. Low: 76.

Sun: High: 96 Mostly sunny and windy.

Mon: High: 96 Low: 75 Partly cloudy; isolated evening storm chance. Windy.

Tue: High: 99 Low: 76 Becoming mostly sunny. Breezy.

Wed: High: 100 Low: 76 Mostly sunny; isolated nighttime storm.

Thu: High: 95 Low: 75 Turning mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 96 Low: 73 Mostly sunny.