Strong storms possible Saturday night into Sunday

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says today may be the first day of May, but it will feel more like June or July as temperatures climb into the 80s and 90s. In other words, we will be 15 to 20 degrees warmer than normal across Kansas this afternoon.

While the Wichita area will be unseasonably warm on Saturday, north and west Kansas will start to cool-down as a cold front sweeps across the state. After a dry day, storms are a safe bet Saturday night into Sunday morning, and some could be strong producing gusty wind and small hail.

A second, stronger cold front will sweep across Kansas on Monday night into Tuesday morning igniting another round of showers and storms. Temperatures will tumble behind the front with highs in the 60s and 70s and lows in the 30s and 40s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming mostly sunny, breezy, and hot. Wind: S 10-20g. High: 88.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: SE/E 5-10. Low: 63.

Tomorrow: Becoming partly cloudy; very warm. Wind: E/SE 5-15. High: 86.

Tomorrow Night: Showers/storms after midnight. Wind: NE 10-20. Low: 59.

Sun: High: 77. Low: 60. Showers/storms early; clearing and cooler.

Mon: High: 84. Low: 59. Partly cloudy; chance of storms late.

Tue: High: 74. Low: 50. Showers/storms early; clearing and cooler.

Wed: High: 72. Low: 49. Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 74. Low: 54. Increasing clouds; chance of storms late.