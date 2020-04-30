Strong storms possible this weekend

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a chilly start to the day, but temperatures will eventually take-off before landing in the 70s and 80s this afternoon. The bonus will be a lighter breeze from the south, mostly under 20 mph.

A stronger wind returns on Friday and so do warmer temperatures. While central Kansas climbs into the upper 80s, western Kansas will warm to (near) record high territory as temperatures top-out in the low 90s.

A couple of cold fronts over the next few days should bring our temperatures back to normal and possibly colder than normal next week. The first one moves through Saturday night followed by a second front on Monday night. Both boundaries will also bring showers and storms to the state.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny and warmer. Wind: SW/S 5-15. High: 78.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 57.

Tomorrow: Becoming sunny, breezy, and hot. Wind: S 10-20g. High: 88.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 63.

Sat: High: 89. Low: 61. Becoming partly cloudy; continued hot.

Sun: High: 80. Low: 54. Showers/storms early; clearing and cooler.

Mon: High: 82. Low: 59. Partly cloudy; chance of storms late.

Tue: High: 74. Low: 47. Showers/storms early; clearing and cooler.

Wed: High: 70. Low: 49. Mostly sunny.