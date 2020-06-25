Strong storms set to return Friday night

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that a cold front arriving on Friday will not cool the temperatures down much at all, but it will set us up for a return to thunderstorms Friday evening/night. Some storms could be strong to severe.

The day will start off with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Afternoon wind gusts around Wichita will be near 25-30 mph and much of the state will see high temperatures going back up into the mid 90s. Scattered storms will start developing after 7 or 8 p.m. in central Kansas, with more rain and thunder coming from Colorado late in the evening. Main threats will be strong wind gusts and large hail.

Saturday looks to be hot and breezy once again. There's only a slight chance for a few storms in the evening. Temperatures will be hot throughout much of the weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 71.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 95.

Tomorrow night: A few scattered storms. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 72.

Sat: High: 96 Partly cloudy; Isolated evening storm.

Sun: High: 97 Low: 73 Mostly sunny, windy, and hot.

Mon: High: 95 Low: 74 Becoming partly cloudy; isolated evening storm. Windy

Tue: High: 98 Low: 74 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Wed: High: 99 Low: 76 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 97 Low: 75 Mostly sunny.