Strong to severe storms possible Friday evening

Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher says storms could become severe in central and eastern Kansas Friday evening.

These storms will be possible this evening through the early overnight hours. Our main threat will be large hail, but we could also have a few storms that produce damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes.

We will also have a chance for a rain/snow mix in northwestern Kansas overnight into Saturday morning, with 1-2" of snow possible. Combined with high wind gusts, the snow will reduce visibility for the northwestern part of the state.

The chance for rain and snow will end Saturday afternoon for the whole state. Highs will reach the 50s for most of the state and the low 60s for south central Kansas. It's going to be windy statewide, with gusts around 40-50 mph.

We'll stay dry through the weekend, but another round of showers and storms will move in Monday afternoon, lingering into Tuesday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Storms, some severe. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 51.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: SW 15-30; gusty. High: 62.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Wind: W 10-20; gusty. Low: 42.

Sunday: Sunny. Wind: NW 5-10. High: 68

Mon: High: 65 Low: 44 Increasing clouds; afternoon rain/storms.

Tue: High: 62 Low: 47 Morning showers otherwise mostly cloudy.

Wed: High: 65 Low: 42 Becoming mostly sunny; warmer.

Thu: High: 61 Low: 44 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 61 Low: 42 Partly cloudy.