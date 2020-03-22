Strong to severe storms possible Monday night

Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher says there will be a possibility for strong to severe storms in south central and southeastern Kansas Monday night into Tuesday morning,

Tonight, fog will build in western Kansas with lows dropping into the 30s and 40s across the state.

Tomorrow, it will be mostly sunny with highs in the 60s for most of the state.

The chance for storms won't arrive until Monday night, developing in central Kansas after midnight. These storms will linger across central and eastern Kansas until about 8-9 a.m. Tuesday. The main threat with any severe storms will be large hail (over an inch in diameter, or the size of a quarter), but damaging wind gusts can't be ruled out either.

Once showers and storms come to an end, we'll stay mostly cloudy through the rest of the day on Tuesday with highs in the 60s. We'll warm into the 70s on Wednesday, before dropping back into the 60s through the rest of the week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Cloudy to mostly clear. Wind: Light. Low: 40.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: E/SE 5-15. High: 64.

Tomorrow night: Cloudy with storms late, some strong to severe. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 51.

Tuesday: Morning storms then mostly cloudy. Wind: SW/NW 10-20; gusty. High: 68.

Wed: High: 74 Low: 46 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Thu: High: 63 Low: 46 Mostly cloudy with overnight isolated showers/storms.

Fri: High: 65 Low: 49 Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 60 Low: 42 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 65 Low: 39 Mostly sunny.

