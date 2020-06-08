Strong wind & a big change for Kansas

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that a fast moving storm system coming across the Plains will bring a chance for some showers, plenty of wind, and some heat relief.

High wind watches and warnings are out for much of Kansas Tuesday, expecting some wind gusts between 50 and 60 mph. Temperatures will range from 50s and 60s in the west to near 90 farther east. The wind will turn back to the northwest and some of the rain showers in western Kansas will move east into the evening hours.

It's back to sunshine on Wednesday with highs in the low 80s.

Much warmer weather is lined up for the area late week and temperatures will likely go back into the 90s by the weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 72.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy; windy. Wind: S/SW 20-35; gusty. High: 88.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy and windy. Wind: NW 20-30; gusty. Low: 55.

Wed: High: 83 Mostly sunny; windy in the morning.

Thu: High: 90 Low: 59 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 91 Low: 67 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 93 Low: 70 Sunny and hot.

Sun: High: 96 Low: 73 Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot.

Mon: High: 98 Low: 74 Mostly sunny and breezy.