Stuck in a chilly setup

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that Kansas will be stuck in a chilly weather pattern that will continue into the weekend and for much of next week.

Rain chances will be wrapping up for south central and southeast Kansas by early Friday. Low temperatures will be down in the 20s and 30s with north winds backing down. The afternoon should have light winds and some sunshine, but temperatures will stay about 10 degrees below normal. Highs will be in the mid 50s.

It will warm up a bit on Saturday with sunshine and highs in the 60s. But another strong cold front will race across the area by early Sunday. Temperatures will drop into the 40s and 50s to finish off the weekend. Dry weather should continue both Saturday and Sunday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Off and on showers, cloudy. Wind: N 5-15. Low: 36.

Tomorrow: Turning partly cloudy. Wind: N/NE 5-15. High: 55.

Tomorrow Night: Turning mostly clear. Light winds. Low: 35.

Sat: High: 64 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 53 Low: 43 Increasing clouds. A bit breezy.

Mon: High: 47 Low: 33 Mostly cloudy.

Tue: High: 44 Low: 30 Partly cloudy, colder.

Wed: High: 46 Low: 25 Decreasing clouds.

Thu: High: 57 Low: 30 Mostly sunny.