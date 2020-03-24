Stuck inside due to COVID-19, here's how to order out

Sedgwick County issued a stay at home order that goes into effect Wednesday at midnight, that means more people will be at home for their meals.

So, what if you want to eat out? Sounds cliche', but there's an app for that - actually a few.

MyTown2Go, GrubHub, DoorDash, UberEats and PostMates are all a click away on your smartphone.

The delivery services require you to download their app from the app store. Then, you'll need to set up a username and password. You'll also have to input your address and pay with a debit/credit card.

Each app has a page where they detail what they're doing in response to COVID-19. Some say they've taken steps to ensure the safety of you and the delivery drivers.

The apps allow each user to select a contact-free or non-contact delivery option, this means drivers will call/text when they arrive and drop off your order on the doorstep, in the lobby or other area designated by you.