Student crashes car in bloody "Carrie" costume

Sidney Wolfe, a student at Marshall University, totaled her car while dressed as "Carrie."

Her tweet has gone viral of the pictures she posted of the accident, and her costume first responders found her in.

Sidney was driving home to Huntington from the Fallsburg Fearplex where she was taking promo pictures dressed as Carrie. She plays Sue in "Carrie the Musical" at the Paramount Arts Center on Halloween night and November 1.

Sidney, along with Kate Jackson who plays Carrie, were in Studio 3 to talk about "Carrie the Musical."

The show is at the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland, Kentucky on October 31 and November 1 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $25, but will go up $2 the day of the show.

You can buy tickets at Butler County EMS Kids Camp Website, call 606-324-0007, or buy tickets at the door.