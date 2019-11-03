Georgia Tech student uses sticky notes to snag internship

A Georgia Tech student used sticky notes to snag an internship with a tech company.

"If you're a CS major, everyone wishes to work at those top 10 tech companies," said Gursimran Singh, a computer science major at Georgia Tech.

The company he was eyeing was NCR and it was right next door to his apartment.

"I was sitting with my friends and I have this big window, and we were just joking about this big window, right in front of NCR, and I could post Post-its,” Singh said.

It worked, and Singh met with NCR’s University Relations Leader on campus and his namefound its way onto the elite list for summer internship interviews at NCR.

