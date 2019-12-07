Kids 'Shop with a Sheriff' for the holiday season

The Reno County Sheriff's Office took some time to help some kids find the perfect holiday gift.

Saturday marked the first annual "Shop with a Sheriff" program in the county.

Sergeant Anthony Carder says 25 kids were chosen from Buhler, Fairfield, Haven, Nickerson, Pretty Prairie and South Hutchinson elementary schools to participate in the event.

"The sheriff's office called principals to ask if there were kids that needed some Christmas cheer," said Carder.

He says Durham School Services donated a school bus and driver to help them get around. The kids were taken to the local Walmart and given $100 by the sheriff's office. Walmart also pitched in $50 for the kids to spend.

Core Gym in Downtown Hutchinson put together a raffle and helped raise $900.00 for the event.

After the shopping trip, kids were treated to pizza at Gambinos.

The sheriff's office hopes to do the event again next year.