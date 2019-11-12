Students at Wichita school receive new winter coats

More than 60 students at Bryant Opportunity Academy received new winter coats on Tuesday.

Members of the Wichita Firefighters Charitable Fund distributed the coats as a part of Operation Warm.

Bryant was one of three schools identified in the Wichita school district with students in need of coats for the season.

"We do the best we can to get the coat they like and then, we put that on them to make sure it fits that's going to at least last them for the year for this wintertime," said Matt Schulte with

Schulte said this is the third year for the event.

He said money raised through events like Cuffs vs. Axes and 25 Guns for Christmas help fund the giveaway.