Wichita Independent students create 'food city' to give back to community

A charitable effort started in 2016 by a Wichita mother and her son expands statewide and this year, reaches new heights with students stepping up by creating an entire city worth of donations.

About three years ago, Maggie Ballard and her son, Paxton, started "Paxton's Blessing Box" in Wichita. It started with one box of donated food and soon expanded across the city and beyond. Students at Wichita's Independent School donate food every year and this year, helped "Paxton's Blessing Boxes" reach more people than ever before.

"Years ago, we had a student come to me and say they wanted to start a food drive and the idea was to build a city," Independent teacher Debra Cole says.

That vision came true this year.

Cans on cans, boxes on boxes, students built a city of food to feed a city of people.

"If we were just stacking up food, it would be like, 'alright.'" But it made it whimsical that we were able to build a whole metropolis out of this food," Independent freshman Lauren Schemeidler says. "I think it's a great way to give back,"

Schemeidler and fellow freshman Charlie Daood say taking part in the food drive was an opportunity they immediately chose to be apart of.

"Giving back to people like that, I felt like it was my responsibility," Schemeidler says.

Where the food Independent students collect goes, changes year to year. This year, they say helping Paxton's Blessing Boxes was a no-brainer.

"When (Ballard) called us, we were like, 'were in,'" Cole says "We'll do anything to help Paxton."

Paxton's Blessing Boxes serve so many in the area, it can be a challenge to keep up with the need, Cole says.

"To think about how much food they go through, that pantry is always in need," she says.

The caring, creative construction of "a city of food" helps to meet the need, benefiting a city of people.