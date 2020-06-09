Wichita Catholic Schools' students gather to pray for justice, equality

While some have taken to streets to protest the death of Geroge Floyd, others are taking to their knees, rosary in hand, to pray for justice and equality across the country.

"The rosary is a really meaningful aspect in the Catholic Church," said Mystic Ross, a graduate of Kapaun Mount Carmel High School. "It's where everyone comes together and prays for purpose and the purpose being for George Floyd and everybody who has died at the hands of police brutality."

Children from 21 Wichita-area Catholic schools came together with their families and asked what they could do safely to help fight racial inequality. They decided to organize Tuesday's rosary at Holy Savior Catholic Academy, the only predominantly African American catholic school in Wichita.

"This really came about with the death of George Floyd and the power of kids prayer and the ability to come together from 20 schools that were here tonight just seemed like the right thing to do," said Wichita Catholic Schools Superintendent Janet Eaton.

Students, their families and Eaton said what the country needs more of right now is the power of prayer.

"God hears and answers all of our prayers and the power of prayer is very important especially during this time," said Ross.

Eaton said in the days since Geroge Floyd's death, the Catholic Diocese of Wichita started talking about what needs to change within its school system.

"We have to work harder and harder because the injustice they see is sometimes so implicit like the bias they don't even know they have. We as adults don't even know we have it," said Eaton.

After the rosary, Bishop Carl A. Kemme and 12 local priests celebrated a special Mass at Holy Savior Catholic Church for justice and peace.