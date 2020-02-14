Study shows INTRUST Bank Arena's economic impact through first 10 years

In its first decade in the heart of Wichita, Intrust Bank Arena has hosted 890 events and 3,828,767 guests.

This information comes from a study where Intrust Bank Arena partnered with the Center for Economic Development and Business Research at Wichita State University to determine the arena's economic impact in its first 10 years.

INTRUST Bank Arena opened on Jan. 2, 2010 in downtown Wichita. The study says in the first decade, attendees of arena events generated an estimated $168 million in new economic activity in the area.

"These numbers represent an average annual impact of $168 million in new economic activity in the area," a news release from INTRUST Bank Arena on the study's findings says.

Local visitors to the arena spend an additional $191 million, attending events ranging from Wichita Thunder hockey games through the season that starts in October and carries ,other big-time sporting events like the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament first-and-second-round games in March of 2018 and multiple notable concerts including Metallica, Paul McCartney, George Strait, Garth Brooks, Guns N' Roses, Cardi B, Taylor Swift, Foo Fighters, Def Leppard, Journey, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Elton John, Billy Joel, the Dave Matthews Band, Twenty One Pilots Fleetwood Mac and the Eagles

“INTRUST Bank Arena has made a significant impact not only in Wichita but in our region,” said County Commission Chairman Pete Meitzner. “The Arena is a great community destination and Arena officials are great community partners. Looking back over the 10 years of INTRUST Bank Arena enjoyment, I am reminded and thankful to the citizens of Sedgwick County for their vote of approval of a 30 month sales tax to build this venue. I look forward to many more years of partnerships and success.”

Looking ahead, starting this weekend, INTRUST Bank Arena hosts Jason Aldean Saturday (Feb. 15) KISS next Wednesday (Feb. 19), Blake Shelton on March 11 and Cher April 22. The arena says more announcements will follow throughout the year.

A highlight for next year (2021) includes the return of the NCAA DI Men's Basketball Tournament first and second rounds.

"Additionally, the 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship Regional Rounds will take place for the first time ever in Wichita," the arena says.