Stutzman's Greenhouse in Derby asking for public's help to catch plant thief

Stutzman's Greenhouse is hoping some surveillance video shared on social media will help catch someone who has taken several plants from their Derby location this week.

The greenhouse's manager says they checked surveillance footage and believe the suspect is the same person who stole from them the previous year.

"We had some people that led us in certain directions and they are being investigated," Manager Megan Ball said.

Ball says they don't think they could catch the thief without the community's help.