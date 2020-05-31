Summer heat takes hold of Kansas this week

Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher says it's going to be a sunny and hot week ahead.

A few isolated storms will be possible Sunday afternoon in northwestern Kansas, but the rest of the state will stay dry. Lows will drop into the low to mid 60s overnight with a mostly clear sky.

Monday, it will be sunny across the state. Highs will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s with wind in from the south, gusting around 30 mph.

We will stay sunny and warm through the week, with highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Our best chance for rain will be Wednesday evening, with isolated showers and storms possible.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: SE 10-20; gusty. Low: 64.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 87.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. Low: 64.

Tuesday: Sunny. Wind: S 5-15; gusty. High: 89.

Wed: High: 92 Low: 69 Mostly sunny with a few overnight storms.

Thu: High: 95 Low: 71 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 95 Low: 71 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 93 Low: 73 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 93 Low: 73 Mostly sunny.