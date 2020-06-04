Summer-like heat continues into the weekend

Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher says summer-like temps will be in full force through the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Spotty showers and storms will be possible Thursday evening, starting in western Kansas. As they attempt to move into north-central Kansas around midnight, they will weaken, falling apart overnight. Lows will drop into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Friday, sunshine will take over. Highs will reach the mid to upper 90s, but when you factor in the humidity, it will feel more like 100-105° for much of central and eastern Kansas. The heat index for the western half of the state will be around 98-102° on Friday.

It's going to stay sunny for the weekend with highs in the mid-90s. The breeze will pick up, with gusts around 25-35 mph.

We will stay in the 90s through the start of the workweek, but we will drop into the upper 80s on Tuesday.

Cristobal (right now a tropical depression in the Gulf of Mexico) will move inland, bringing some moisture to the central plains. Right now, it looks like rain chances will mainly stay to the east, in eastern Kansas, and especially in Missouri on Tuesday, but we will keep a close eye on that through the weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: SW 5-15. Low: 71.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: SW 5-15. High: 98.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 73.

Saturday: Sunny. Wind: S 5-15; gusty. High: 96.

Sun: High: 94 Low: 73 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Mon: High: 92 Low: 73 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Tue: High: 87 Low: 70 Partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 87 Low: 60 Sunny.

Thu: High: 99 Low: 62 Mostly sunny.