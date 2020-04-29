Summer preview arriving late week

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that much warmer weather is moving into Kansas as we finish off the week. Highs will be nearly 20 degrees above normal, but most record highs will be untouched.

Look for a clear sky and lighter winds into Thursday morning. Lows will be down in the 40s. Highs rebound into the upper 70s and lower 80s with a wind shift back to the south in the afternoon.

The warmest days on the horizon will be Friday and Saturday. Much of the area will be in the 85 to 90 degree range.

Our next round of rain and thunder will target the area overnight Saturday and into early Sunday. Severe storms are not expected.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear. Wind: NW 5-10. Low: 45.

Tomorrow: Sunny to mostly sunny. Wind: W/S 5-15. High: 78.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 57.

Fri: High: 86 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 87 Low: 63 Increasing clouds; scattered overnight storms.

Sun: High: 78 Low: 61 Morning showers then mostly cloudy.

Mon: High: 79 Low: 58 Turning mostly cloudy; overnight storms.

Tue: High: 74 Low: 59 AM showers/storms, then partly cloudy and breezy.

Wed: High: 70 Low: 50 Partly cloudy.