Sumner County reports first case of COVID-19, issues stay-at-home order

Sumner County reports its first case of COVID-19.

The Sumner County Health Department received official confirmation very late Wednesday night.

The patient is a man in his 60’s who resides in the northern part of the county. He is currently hospitalized in Sedgwick County. We have started our disease investigation and locating contacts of the patient.

To help protect yourself, we want to remind everyone to:

· continue to practice social distancing,

· avoid close contact with people who are sick,

· avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands,

· wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds,

· use alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

The county has also issued a Stay-At-Home Order which takes effect at 12:01 a.m. on Friday.

The order, much like the one in Sedgwick County, runs 30 days.

Sumner County says it will release a frequently asked questions document.

Residents can also call the Sumner County Health Department at 620.326.2774 for questions.

