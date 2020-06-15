Sun, wind, and heat rolls on longer

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that the hot summer weather is going to remain in place through much of the week. Changes should take place late in the week with the approach of a cold front, but that is still several days away.

Expect a mostly clear sky into the night with lows in the 60s and 70s. The wind will once again be out of the south on Tuesday with highs reaching the mid 90s. It will be more humid on Tuesday.

Look for hot weather again Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

A front will move into the area Thursday evening, which will help develop some scattered storms, but those will weaken or fall apart into the night. Best chances will be across central and north central Kansas. More thunderstorm chances are lined up for the end of the week and into the weekend. Temperatures will be coming down for Father's Day weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear to mostly clear. Wind: S/SE 10-15. Low: 70.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 94.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Wind: S/SE 10-15. Low: 71.

Wed: High: 96 Mostly sunny and windy.

Thu: High: 98 Low: 73 Becoming partly cloudy; evening storms.

Fri: High: 90 Low: 72 Becoming partly cloudy; scattered overnight storms.

Sat: High: 91 Low: 70 AM showers-storms, then partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 89 Low: 71 AM storm chance, then partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 91 Low: 70 Mostly sunny.