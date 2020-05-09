Sunny Mother's Day, stormy next week

Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher says sunshine will stick around for Mother's Day, then a stormy pattern will return to Kansas through the rest of the week.

Tonight, it will get chilly with lows in the 30s and 40s. Tomorrow, it will be sunny with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Sunday night, scattered showers and storms will develop in western Kansas around midnight. They will move into central Kansas overnight and they will continue, off and on through the day. The chance for severe weather is low on Monday, but it will pick up later in the week.

Highs on Monday will drop into the upper 40s to lower 50s, but we'll warm back into the mid to upper 50s on Tuesday, the 70s on Wednesday and the 80s on Thursday.

Storm chances will pick back up Tuesday night, off and on Wednesday, Thursday night into Friday and Friday night into Saturday. By Wednesday, some of these storms could become severe. We will keep you updated throughout the week on the timing and impacts.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: N 5-15. Low: 43.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: N 5-15; gusty. High: 61.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy with showers late. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 43.

Monday: Scattered showers/storms. Wind: E 5-10; gusty. High: 50.

Tue: High: 58. Low: 41. Showers early; staying cloudy.

Wed: High: 75. Low: 50. Breezy and warmer with a chance of storms.

Thu: High: 83. Low: 64. Partly cloudy evening strong storms possible.

Fri: High: 80. Low: 62. Morning and overnight showers/storms.

Sat: High: 78. Low: 60. Partly cloudy, breezy with afternoon/evening storms.