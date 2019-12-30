Sunny and breezy day on the way for Kansas

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says even though the past two weeks of December have been chaotic, the last two days of the month promise to be tame. Expect mainly sunny skies today and Tuesday along with near normal numbers. Wake-up temperatures in the 20s will top out in the 40s during the afternoon.

Beware the wind today. A northwest breeze between 20 and 30 mph, with higher gusts will most likely knock over a few garbage bins this afternoon before it calms down tonight.

After a quiet start to the new year on Wednesday, a weak weather maker will move through on Thursday. However, it’s only expected to produce scattered rain/snow showers, mainly across southern and eastern Kansas.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny and breezy. Wind: NW 15-25g. High: 44.

Tonight: Clear and cold Wind: NW 10-15. Low: 23.

Tomorrow: Sunny; not as chilly. Wind: W/SW 5-15. High: 49.

Tomorrow Night: A few clouds. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 28.

Wed: High: 55. Low: 34. Mostly sunny, windy and mild.

Thu: High 49. Low: 31. Mostly cloudy and breezy; afternoon showers.

Fri: High: 43. Low: 27. Windy with a mix of sun and clouds; evening flurries.

Sat: High: 51. Low: 28. Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 56. Low: 30. Sunny and mild.