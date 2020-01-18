Sunny and chilly end to the weekend

Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher says it will be sunny and chilly over the next few days, ahead of our next round of rain.

Tonight, lows will drop into the teens and 20s. It will be partly cloudy with wind around 5-10 mph.

Sunday, it's going to get chilly, especially for northeastern Kansas. Folks heading to the Chiefs game need to be prepared for temps in the teens through the game, thanks to a cold front parked over the northeastern part of the state. For the rest of us, highs will reach the 30s and 40s. It will be sunny and the wind will be mild, around 5-10 mph.

Sunshine will continue on Tuesday, but it will get cooler, with highs in the 20s and 30s for central and eastern Kansas and the 30s and 40s for the west.

Our next storm system will arrive Tuesday night, from the southwest. This will start as a rain/snow mix late Tuesday night, turning into rain (off and on) Wednesday and Thursday. A wintry mix will be possible Thursday night into Friday. Stay tuned for updates on timing and impacts of this system through the week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 23.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: NE 5-10. High: 40.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 18.

Monday: Sunny. Wind: E Light. High: 38.

Tue: High: 40 Low: 16 Partly cloudy. Light rain/snow after midnight.

Wed: High: 42 Low: 32 Cloudy; off/on rain showers possible. Windy.

Thu: High: 47 Low: 35 Showers, cloudy. Chance for light snow overnight. Windy

Fri: High: 43 Low: 28 Wintry mix possible.

Sat: High: 41 Low: 26 Mostly sunny.