Sunny and hot week ahead

Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher says it's going to be sunny and hot through the next week.

A few storms will be possible Saturday evening in northwestern Kansas, but the best chance for showers/storms will stay in eastern Colorado. The rest of the state will have a mostly clear sky with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s overnight.

Sunday, it will be sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s for central Kansas and the upper 80s to lower 90s for the west. It will be breezy, with the wind in from the south, gusting around 20-30 mph.

The sky will stay sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s through the start of the work week. Highs will warm into the low 90s for south central Kansas on Tuesday.

Isolated showers and storms will be possible across the state Wednesday night. It's not a great chance for rain, but it is the only chance we will have all week.

Highs will stay in the low 90s with a mostly sunny sky into the next weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: SE 5-15; gusty. Low: 62.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 84.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Wind: SE 10-20; gusty. Low: 64.

Monday: Sunny. WInd: S 10-20; gusty. High: 87.

Tue: High: 90 Low: 67 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 92 Low: 70 Mostly sunny with isolated overnight storms.

Thu: High: 90 Low: 70 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 92 Low: 70 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 92 Low: 70 Mostly sunny.

