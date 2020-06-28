Sunny and hot week ahead

Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher says it's going to stay hot and sunny through the week.

Tonight, lows will drop back into the 60s and 70s. It will stay breezy, with gusts around 30-35 mph overnight.

Monday, it will be sunny and hot. For central Kansas, we'll have highs in the low to mid 90s, but for the west, highs will top out around 100. The breeze will continue on Monday, with gusts around 30-35 mph.

It will get much hotter for central Kansas Tuesday through Thursday, with highs around 100 through then.

Sunshine will continue all week, but we'll get a little cooler late-week and into the next weekend, with highs in the low to mid 90s (including the Fourth of July).

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 74.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 94.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy. Wind: SE 15-25; gusty. Low: 74.

Tuesday: Sunny. Wind: S 10-15; gusty. High: 100.

Wed: High: 98 Low: 74 Sunny.

Thu: High: 96 Low: 72 Sunny.

Fri: High: 94 Low: 70 Mostly sunny.

4th: High: 92 Low: 70 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 94 Low: 70 Mostly sunny.