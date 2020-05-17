Sunny and mild, then storms return

Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher says we'll stay sunny and dry through the first half of the week, but storms will return later in the week.

Tonight, the sky will stay mostly clear with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Tomorrow, it will be sunny with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. The wind will be mild, around 5-15 mph.

We will stay sunny and mild through Wednesday, with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Our next chance for storms will arrive Thursday, especially in the afternoon and evening. We'll keep storms in the forecast Friday afternoon and evening, Saturday afternoon and evening, and scattered off and on next Sunday. Some of these storms Thursday through Sunday could be strong to severe. We will keep you updated on the timing and impacts throughout the week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: N 5-15. Low: 50.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: NW 5-15. High: 76.

Tomorrow night: Clear. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 52.

Tuesday: Sunny. Wind: NE 5-10. High: 78.

Wed: High: 78 Low: 54 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 80 Low: 60 Partly cloudy. A few storms possible overnight.

Fri: High: 84 Low: 63 Mostly sunny, isolated storms evening/overnight.

Sat: High: 86 Low: 65 Mostly sunny, scattered late-day storms.

Sun: High: 84 Low: 67 Mostly sunny, scattered storms.