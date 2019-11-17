Sunny and mild today, warm start to the week

Clouds break early this morning, sunshine returns and so do the mild temperatures. Highs will top-out in the upper 50s and low 60s with a northwest winds under 20 mph.

Clouds will roll back into Kansas tonight but we stay dry with lows in the 30s.

The weather Monday and Tuesday looks fantastic, unless you're a firefighter or farmer because it will be dry and windy, with afternoon highs soaring into the upper 60s and low 70s The fire danger will be high, especially Monday afternoon.

A mid week weather-maker will bring our first decent chance for rain in several weeks. Right now, it looks like areas of central and eastern Kansas will have the best chances of rain. Our confidence continues to increase that parts of Kansas will see much needed moisture. Cooler behind this weather system with highs in the 40s and 50s through the weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Morning clouds, afternoon sun. Wind: N/NW 10-15; gusty. High: 60.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: W/SW 5-10. Low: 39.

Tomorrow: Morning clouds, afternoon sun, breezy and warmer. Wind: W/NW 25;gusty. High: 69.

Tomorrow night: Clear, diminishing wind. Wind: NW 2-5. Low: 40.

Tue: High: 67 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 66 Low: 48 Increasing clouds, windy; scattered showers/storms.

Thu: High: 50 Low: 41 Mostly cloudy, breezy; overnight showers/flurries.

Fri: High: 45 Low: 28 Flurries/sprinkles, mostly cloudy-chance of sprinkles/flurries overnight.

Sat: High: 52 Low: 30 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 57 Low: 33 Becoming partly cloudy.

