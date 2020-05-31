Sunny, breezy Sunday, heat builds this week

Get ready for the summer heat. A weather pattern we often see during the summer months is developing across the central Plains and will remain over Kansas through the upcoming week. This type of pattern is usually dry with temperatures heating up each afternoon, while humidity continues to increase too. There will be a few chances of evening and overnight showers and isolated thunderstorms, however no severe weather is in the forecast and rainfall amounts will generally be less than 0.25" (if you're lucky enough to see any rain at all) this week.

Expect morning clouds and a few sprinkles across central Kansas, then sunshine through the afternoon with just a few clouds. South winds will also be increasing today with gusts of 25-30 mph possible (strongest across W-Kansas). Highs will range from the mid 80s across central Kansas to the 90s in the west. Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies tonight, with breezy conditions continuing through the early morning. More sunshine, wind and heat on Monday with highs in the upper 80s and 90s statewide.

Our next best chance of rainfall comes on Wednesday night as a weak cold front moves into northern Kansas and stalls near the Kansas/Nebraska state-line. Showers and storms will be possible across northern and eastern Kansas. Dry, hot and humid weather continues through the end of the week and next weekend with highs in the low 90s.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Morning clouds, afternoon sunny, breezy. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 84.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: SE 10-15; gusty. Low: 64.

Monday: Sunny and breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 87.

Monday night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 67.

Tue: High: 90 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 92 Low: 70 Partly cloudy, a few overnight storms.

Thu: High: 92 Low: 70 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 93 Low: 70 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 93 Low: 73 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: High: 91 Low: 73 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy.