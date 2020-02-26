Sunny, but well below normal temps for Kansas

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says that dry weather is back on Wednesday, but a brisk north breeze is making wake-up temperatures in the teens and 20s feel like the single digits. Despite a mostly sunny sky, temperatures will top-out in the upper 30s this afternoon, or 15 degrees colder than normal.

Warmer weather returns on Thursday and Friday as we climb into the 40s and 50s respectively. Passing clouds are expected on Thursday, and possibly a few sprinkles across northeast Kansas, but sunshine returns on Friday.

The weekend looks wonderful! Other than a gusty breeze at times, especially on Saturday, temperatures are expected to climb into the 60s on Saturday followed by lower 70s on Sunday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming mostly sunny; breezy and cold. Wind: N/NW 10-20g. High: 38.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: NW/S 5-10. Low: 23.

Tomorrow: Mix of sun and clouds; warmer. Wind: S/NW 10-20. High: 50.

Tomorrow Night: Clearing and not as cold. Wind: W/S 5-10. Low: 29.

Fri: High: 57. Low: 33. Breezy with sunshine.

Sat: High: 68. Low: 42. Sunny; unseasonably warm.

Sun: High: 72. Low: 45. Mostly sunny; continued warm.

Mon: High: 60. Low: 41. Increasing clouds, chance of showers late.

Tue: High: 53. Low: 35. Mostly cloudy and breezy; chance of rain.