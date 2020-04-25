Sunny end to the weekend

Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher says we'll stay sunny and mild for the rest of the weekend, but a few chances for rain and much warmer weather are on the way for next week.

Tonight, the sky will stay mostly clear with lows int he low 40s. Tomorrow, it will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s. The wind will be up to about 15-20 mph, with gusts around 20-30 mph possible Sunday afternoon.

Isolated showers and storms will be possible late Sunday night into early Monday morning. This won't last long, with sunshine back Monday afternoon, Highs will stay in the upper 70s for the start of the workweek.

More scattered showers and storms will be possible to start the day on Tuesday. They will taper off by Tuesday afternoon. Highs will reach the 80s on Tuesday.

Sunshine will take over for the rest of the week. We'll briefly drop back into the 70s on Wednesday, but we'll warm into the low 80s on Thursday and the upper 80s Friday and Saturday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: NW 5-15; gusty. Low: 44.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: W/S 5-15; gusty. High: 74.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, isolated showers/storms late. Wind: S 15-20; gusty. Low: 55.

Monday: Morning showers/storms then mostly sunny. Wind: S 5-15; gusty. High: 79.

Tue: High: 82 Low: 59 Partly cloudy; scattered showers/storms. Breezy.

Wed: High: 77 Low: 53 Sunny, breezy morning.

Thu: High: 80 Low: 49 Sunny, breezy afternoon.

Fri: High: 88 Low: 58 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 86 Low: 63 Partly cloudy. A few storms after midnight.

