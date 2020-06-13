Sunny, hot, and windy Sunday

Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher says it's going to stay sunny and hot through most of the next week, but there are a few chances for showers and storms.

Tonight, the sky will stay clear to mostly clear with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

It's going to be sunny, hot, and windy on Sunday. Highs will reach the mid to upper 90s with the wind in from the south/southwest around 15-25 mph with gusts around 30-40 mph.

Due to the dry, hot, and windy weather, a Red Flag Warning will be in effect for western Kansas through most of the day. Any fires that start will spread very quickly, so please be careful.

It's going to stay sunny and hot, with highs in the upper 90s through next Thursday.

We'll stay in the 90s, but we'll drop a few degrees Friday and next Saturday with isolated showers and storms possible Friday night and Saturday afternoon/evening.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear. Wind: SW 10-20; gusty. Low: 68.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 96.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy. Wind: S 5-15; gusty. Low: 70.

Monday: Sunny. Wind: S 5-15; gusty. HigH: 96.

Tue: High: 96 Low: 70 Sunny.

Wed: High: 98 Low: 72 Sunny.

Thu: High: 98 Low: 72 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 95 Low: 72 Mostly sunny with isolated overnight storms.

Sat: High: 93 Low: 70 Partly cloudy with isolated storms.