Sunny, hot, and windy weather continue

Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher says it's going to be sunny and hot through most of the week, but rain chances will return by the time the week ends.

Tonight, the sky will stay mostly clear with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. It will stay windy overnight, especially for western Kansas.

Monday, with a sunny sky, we'll have highs in the mid-90s. The wind will be in from the south, with gusts around 30-40 mph.

We will stay sunny, hot, and breezy through the end of the week. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 90s through then.

Our next chance for rain will arrive Thursday night for most of the state, but it will hold off until Friday night for south-central Kansas. We'll have more chances Saturday evening and Sunday evening.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S/SE 10-20; gusty. Low: 67.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 94.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Wind: SE 10-20; gusty. Low: 69.

Tuesday: Sunny. Wind: S 5-15; gusty. High: 92.

Wed: High: 96 Low: 71 Sunny.

Thu: High: 98 Low: 71 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 96 Low: 71 Mostly sunny with isolated overnight storms.

Sat: High: 94 Low: 71 Partly cloudy with afternoon isolated storms.

Sun: High: 87 Low: 67 Partly cloudy with scattered storms late day and overnight.