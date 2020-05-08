Sunny weekend, stormy next week

Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher says we'll have a sunny and mild weekend, but that will lead to a stormy set up next week.

Tonight, it's going to get chilly. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 30s overnight. Tomorrow, with a mostly sunny sky, highs will reach the mid to upper 60s.

A cold front will move through the state on Saturday, from the northwest. We won't see a chance for rain with this front, but it will get cooler, with highs dropping into the low 60s on Sunday.

Rain chances will ramp up late Sunday night and they'll continue, off and on, through the day on Monday. It will get a lot cooler on Monday too, with highs in the low 50s. Northwestern Kansas will even have a chance for a light rain/snow mix early Monday morning before turning into rain the rest of the day.

Highs will get back in the 60s Tuesday and the 70s on Wednesday, but rain chances will return by then too.

An area of low pressure will move into western Kansas on Wednesday, from the west. This will bring scattered showers and storms with it, throughout Wednesday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 39.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: S 5-10. High: 66.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 44.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Wind: N 5-10; gusty. High: 63.

Mon: High: 52. Low: 42. Scattered showers/storms

Tue: High: 61. Low: 44. Showers early; staying cloudy.

Wed: High: 76. Low: 53. Breezy and warmer with a chance of storms.

Thu: High: 82. Low: 62. Warm with evening storms possible.

Fri: High: 73. Low: 58. Morning showers/storms.