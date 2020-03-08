Sunny, windy Sunday morning- wet weather tonight

Another windy day across Kansas with gusty southerly winds and plenty of sunshine, at least through midday. Wind gusts of 35-45 m.p.h. along with dry weather conditions will result in a high fire danger across central and eastern Kansas through early afternoon. A Wind Advisory and a Fire Weather Watch is in place from Noon to 7 P.M. Highs will reach the 60s and 70s this afternoon.

A weather system moves into Kansas this evening spreading clouds and moisture into the region. Showers and a few rumbles will develop late in the day across western Kansas, then spread eastward through the evening and overnight. No severe weather is expected however a few claps of thunder are possible with the stronger showers/storms. Rainfall amounts will generally be less than 0.50" through Monday morning.

A few lingering showers are possible through morning/midday across Kansas, however a cold front will sweep through the state pushing the moisture and clouds into Missouri by afternoon. It will be breezy Monday, however winds will be lighter than this past weekend. Highs Monday will reach the 50s and 60s.

Overall, dry weather will persist through Thursday with highs mainly in the 60s (above normal). There could be a few passing showers mainly across northern Kansas, Tuesday through Thursday but nothing significant. Moisture chances begin to ramp up Friday into next weekend with our next weather maker moving out of the Southwest U.S., into the Plains.

Wichita Area Forecast:

***Wind Advisory Noon-7PM***

Today: Mostly sunny this morning becoming mostly cloudy, windy. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 66.

Tonight: Showers and a few storms. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 54.

Monday: Morning showers, then partly cloudy, breezy. Wind: SW/NW 15-20; gusty. High: 63.

Monday night: Mostly clear, light winds. Wind: N/NE 5-10. Low: 37.

Tue: High: 64. Mostly sunny, maybe a sprinkle or two after midnight.

Wed: High: 67. Low: 44. Becoming mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 69. Low: 46. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy.

Fri: High: 57. Low: 41. Scattered showers/storms.

Sat: High: 52. Low: 39. A.M. Scattered showers, otherwise mostly cloudy.

Sun: High: 48. Low: 36. Partly cloudy.