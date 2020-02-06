Sunshine and warmer weather return to the Sunflower State

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the wintry weather is in our rear-view mirror, but it’s a cold start to the day across Kansas.

Wake-up temperatures in the teens feel like the single digits, both above and below zero. Mostly sunny skies will take our temperatures into the middle 40s this afternoon which is near normal for early February.

Despite an increase in cloud cover on Friday, temperatures will hold in the middle 40s. Warmer weather moves in this weekend with highs mostly in the lower 50s. Both Saturday and Sunday look dry, but that should change next week.

A weather maker appears to be heading our way Tuesday into Wednesday. While it’s too early to know the specifics, both rain and snow look like a safe bet across the Sunflower State.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny; warmer. Wind: W 5-15. High: 45.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: SW/NW 5-10. Low: 26.

Tomorrow: More clouds than sun. Wind: NW 10-15. High: 46.

Tomorrow Night: Clearing skies. Wind: N/S 5-10. Low: 25.

Sat: High: 53. Low: 38. Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 51. Low: 27. Partly cloudy and breezy.

Mon: High: 47. Low: 25. Partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 48. Low: 36. Increasing clouds; becoming breezy.

Wed: High: 45. Low: 27. Windy with a good chance of rain.