Sunshine returns to Kansas

Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher says we'll get some time to dry out a bit after a wet week across Kansas.

A few storms will be possible Saturday afternoon/evening, especially along and to the east of I-135. These will end by 9 p.m. Lows will drop into the 40s and 50s overnight.

Sunday, the clouds will clear and highs will reach the low to mid 70s.

We'll stay sunny and mild through most of next week. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 70s through Wednesday with a mostly sunny sky. Clouds will increase on Thursday, becoming partly cloudy.

We'll have isolated showers and storms return Friday evening and Saturday evening with highs warming into the mid to upper 80s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: A few evening storms, then mostly cloudy. Wind: N 5-15. Low: 55.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Wind: N 5-15; gusty. High: 74.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 52.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Wind: NE light. High: 76.

Tue: High: 78 Low: 52 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 78 Low: 55 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 80 Low: 58 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 85 Low: 62 Mostly sunny, isolated PM storms.

Sat: High: 88 Low: 65 Mostly sunny, scattered PM storms.

