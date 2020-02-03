Super Bowl LIV MVP Patrick Mahomes celebrates at Disney

Kansas City Cheifs quarterback Patrick Mahomes made good on a promise after winning Super Bowl LIV. He headed to Disney World.

Super Bowl MVP Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, center, Goofy, front left, and Mickey Mouse, right, wave to fans during a parade at the Magic Kingdom theme park at Walt Disney World Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Mahomes and a child with the Make-A-Wish Foundation led the celebratory parade through Magic Kingdom on Monday.

Sunday night, the quarterback got to say the words, "I'm going to Disney World."

Seven years ago, he tweeted out that it would be amazing to say those words, he retweeted the tweet on Sunday.

