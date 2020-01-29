Super Bowl brings chance for you to win free DiGiorno pizza

If you're a fan of DiGiorno pizza, you'll want to pay close attention to the scoreboard of Super Bowl LIV Sunday in Miami.

If at any point the score between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers sits at 14-3, DiGiorno says it will give away free pizza, offering a coupon that up to 1,500 fans can redeem.

If the scoreboard shows 14-3 or 3-14, DiGiorno says it will tweet a link through which you can enter for your chance to win a coupon for a free DiGiorno Original Rising Crust pizza. But you can't hesitate if you see the magic score. DiGiorno says when the score changes from 14-3, the link for the coupon disappears.

The company says it will give away 1,500 coupons for free pizza on a first-come, first-served basis. This is another reason to act fast. If you secure the coupon as one of the lucky 1,500, you'll have to wait until Pi Day March 14 (3.14) to redeem it for your free pizza.

The significance of the numbers 3 and 14 is connected with the popular irrational number that includes an infinite decimal.

"There's no greater matchup than pizza and football. In fact, the Big Game is huge for pizza lovers — it's a constant, like pi," said Megan Smargiasso, DIGIORNO Brand Manager at Nestlé in a news release form the company. "We wanted to up the ante for this year's championship — and offer our fans a way to celebrate not only the Big Game, but also another natural pizza day in March."