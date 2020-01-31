Super Bowl celebrations mean big bucks for local businesses

With the Kansas Chiefs in the Super Bowl for the first time in half of a century, the party planning across the region translates to big money for local businesses.

Super Bowl Sunday is always a big weekend for business, but having a team in the fight ramps up the excitement, as well as sales.

In the U.S., Super Bowl Sunday is the second larges food holiday, second only to Thanksgiving.

"I promise you, counting calories is out the window," Chiefs fan Jonnie Winston said Friday as he shopped at Dillons ahead of Sunday's big game. "You won't see carrots. You won't see no dip from me. You're going to see the full meal. Everything is out the window for one day."

This week, grocery stores are offering arrowhead-shaped burgers and even Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid cookie cakes for dessert.

"I'm having a bunch of friends and family over. We plan on putting on steaks. I'm normally a rib-eye guy, but this weekend, I will be eating KC strips," Chiefs fan Sherman Bailey said while shopping at Dillons Friday.

As businesses reap the benefit of the Chiefs in the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years, customers can expect longer lines at the grocery store and slower delivery times.

Knolla's Pizza is among the restaurants making preparations for a spike in customers calling in orders for delivery. The popular Wichita pizza restaurant has extra staff on standby for the busy weekend.