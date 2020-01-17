Chiefs super fan from Ark City

13-year-old Brody Smyer knows a lot about one particular NFL team.

The Kansas City Chiefs. He lives in Ark City and is on the autism spectrum. He's been to 15 Chiefs games.

"I wasn't even scared it was loud, I was just cheering on my Chiefs," said Smyer.

He's also not scared to tell you pretty much anything you want to know about anyone on the team.

"Andy Reid is doing an amazing job."

And if he can't go to the game, he's always watching, cheering on his favorite players.

"One day my dream is to meet Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce."

He loves them so much, the rest of his family cant help it either and he says this year, he hopes to watch his Chiefs in the super bowl.

"Just pray, pray to god they go to the next Super Bowl."

