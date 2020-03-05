Super worm moon is coming to a night sky near you

There’s a nice light show through the weekend and into the new week if the weather stays clear where you live.

Mother Nature is dishing up a super worm moon, which is a combination of two things – a super moon and a worm moon. (Source: AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Mother Nature is offering stargazers a super worm moon, which is a combination of two things – a super moon and a worm moon.

A super moon is a new or full moon that happens at the time of the month when the moon is closest to Earth in its orbit.

That means it’s going to look extra big and bright.

The worm moon is just another name for the March’s full moon.

“At this time of the year, the ground begins to soften enough for earthworm casts to reappear, inviting robins and other birds to feed—a true sign of spring,” The Old Farmer’s Almanac says.

It’s also called the Lenten moon, crow moon, crust moon, chaste moon, sugar moon or sap moon, depending on where you live.

Officially, the full moon peaks at 1:48 p.m. EDT on Monday afternoon when the sun is out. But it will look full for much longer – from Sunday through Tuesday night.

Viewing conditions will depend on the weather and skies in your area.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.