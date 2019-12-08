Superb on Sunday followed by a much colder Monday

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says Sunday will be unseasonably mild as temperatures climb into the 50s under partly sunny skies. The bonus will be a light breeze today from the south less than 15 mph.

Major weather changes move in on Monday. A powerful cold front will increase the wind and decrease the temperatures. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s will feel like freezing or colder as a north wind blows between 20 and 30 mph with higher gusts.

A few flurries or snow showers are possible across north-central and northeast Kansas on Monday. However, no accumulation is expected.

After a cold Monday night in the teens and 20s, a slow warming trend will take place over the remainder of the work week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Partly sunny and mild. Wind: S 5-15. High: 57.

Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy. Wind: SW/N 5-15. Low: 38.

Tomorrow: Becoming partly cloudy, windy and colder. Wind: N 20-30g. High: 43.

Tomorrow Night: Clear and cold. Wind: N/W 5-10. Low: 23.

Tue: High: 48. Low: 27. Sunshine.

Wed: High: 51. Low: 30. Sunny and mild.

Thu: High: 53. Low: 33. Mostly sunny and mild.

Fri: High: 54. Low: 37. Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 46. Low: 32. Mostly sunny and partly cloudy; breezy.

