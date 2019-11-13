Nearby businesses hopeful Wichita's new baseball stadium brings more customers

With more people anticipated to come through the area for Wichita Wind Surge baseball games at the city's new stadium in the West Bank, near downtown, surrounding businesses hope to see more customers stop by.

Ruben's Mexican Grill is among the businesses in Wichita's Delano District anticipating more traffic with the new Triple-A baseball team playing nearby.

Ruben Acosta and his wife, Anita run the restaurant in the 900 block of West Douglas in the district Anita says is "a must see." She says those who haven't shopped or enjoyed a meal in Delano are missing out.

"You're missing out on the shops here, the food and everything, all kinds of different things here in the Delano area," she says.

Hillary Hicks, co-owner of Sweetz N' Treatz Bakery -- also in the 900 block of West Douglas in Delano -- is also looking forward to new potential customers when the new stadium's gates open.

"A lot of customers that come in are always like, 'we didn't know you were down here,'" Hicks says. "So, we get a lot of wanderers. So, we're super excited for the new traffic that will be coming through."