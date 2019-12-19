Surveillance cameras coming to downtown Wichita, along Arkansas River

The Wichita Police Foundation wants to put up security cameras along the Arkansas River corridor to ensure the safety of citizens who want to enjoy the area.

Cameras in Old Town were installed in 2017. Police say they have reduced crime in downtown Wichita.

Executive Director Becca Bouldra said, now, the Wichita Police Department wants the foundation to expand its existing surveillance camera system along the river corridor.

"In the conversations, I’ve had working side by side in the department on this is those cameras were installed in 2017 and there has already been a 17% reduction in part 1 violent crime which is homicides, armed robberies, rapes, that sort of a thing and that’s not counting misdemeanors. Other cities have had even greater results with camera systems that have been in place longer," Boldra said.

She said the cameras will also be an asset for businesses at the river and visitors coming into town.

"We have visitors coming into town that are telling the hotels they’re staying at along the riverfront that they don’t feel safe coming out and exploring," Boldra said. "So, it’s not only for our citizens, it’s for the people who we’re bringing in to the community."

The surveillance expansion includes six cameras: one at Exploration Place, one near Veterans Memorial Park, and four on bridges: Douglas, Lewis or Maple, Lincoln and Harry. Boldra said the cameras will have the ability to pan, tilt and zoom. The goal is to have them up and running by the spring of 2020.

"It will really be able to cover the majority of this river corridor area and the east side and the west side of the bank as well," Boldra said.

Wichita Police Department Bureau Commander Chester Pinkston said the cameras will help the police department in a variety of ways.

"If we see a citizen that's in distress or needs help: bicycle accident, scooter accidents, sometimes people fall in the water; you know, those types of things, they can assist us with. But, also, there's times where we've been able to use the cameras to go back and help others identify culprits in regards to crimes that have been committed," he said.

Boldra said the cameras cost $175,000, and the foundation is halfway to reaching its goal. She said investment from the community is always appreciated.

"There’s been other smaller donations come in as well, but every single penny really helps to get us to that number of $88,000 where we’re at now," she said.

Boldra said Wichitans wanting to be a part of a safer city can make donations to the