Surveillance video captures vandals damaging Christmas tree at Wichita bar

Surveillance video captured three men vandalizing a Christmas tree at a Wichita bar.

Pumphouse posted the video to its Facebook page Saturday. They say its Christmas tree was vandalized around 1:20 a.m., just before last call.

Bar managers say three men were involved in the incident. Two were on each side of the tree filming while another man attempted to scale the tree. They say the man took out half the tree's lights.

"We hope they got a great Instagram post out of tearing up something that we’ve spent thousands of dollars and hundreds of hours creating, and that lots of people have enjoyed taking photos with over the years," Pumphouse said in the post.

Pumphouse has the names of the three men involved since each ID is scanned before getting inside of the bar. Managers expect to hear from the vandals soon.

A police report has not been filed yet.