Surveillance videos shows thieves break-in to north Wichita warehouse

Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is asking for the public's help to identify two men seen stealing from a local business.

(Source: Crime Stoppers)

Police say the men broke into America’s Dentists Care Foundation in the 9100 block of 37th St. N. in the early morning hours of Nov. 26.

They stole several thousand dollars in power tools, hand tools, and other items.

The surveillance starts with the men outside business using a ladder to possibly gain access to the business from above. It then cuts to the men inside the warehouse walking around, putting items into bins. At one point, one man hops onto the forklift while the other drives around the warehouse.

The men can then be seen leaving in a white pickup.

If you know who they are or have information on this crime, you can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.