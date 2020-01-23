Survey: Patrick Mahomes 'most attractive' player in the AFC West

The talent of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is evident as the team heads to Super Bowl LIV.

Now, the star NFL player is being highlighted for his looks, that's according to a survey by TickPick.

The online marketplace for event tickets surveyed more than a thousand fans across the country to find out who they find most attractive in the NFL.

Of those surveyed, 58-percent chose Mahomes putting him in the No. 1 spot in the AFC West. He's followed by Derek Carr with the Oakland Raiders, Philip Rivers with the Los Angeles Chargers, and Von Miller with the Denver Broncos.

The survey also found that Mahomes is 21% more likely than San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to win over the hearts of fans in their respective conference.

The top 4 most attractive NFL positions: quarterback (34%), wide receiver (12%), defensive back (10%), and linebacker (9%).